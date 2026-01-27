:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.01.2026 14:45:00
Where Will Lucid Be in 1 Year?
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) has made great achievements in its short history. For example, it has award-winning electric vehicles (EVs) and industry-leading battery technology. However, that's not enough. It still has more to do, with its 2025 production highlighting the problem it faces.Image source: Getty Images.In some ways, 2025 was a banner year for Lucid. It produced 18,378 all-electric vehicles in the year, an increase of 104% compared to 2024. That's a huge percentage increase, and it's important to understand how big an achievement that is.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
