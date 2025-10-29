:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.10.2025 18:23:00
Where Will Lululemon Stock Be in the Next 3 Years?
So far this year, numerous issues have weighed heavily on Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU). The athleisure apparel company's shares have fallen 53% year to date (as of Oct. 28). Uncertainty remains high among both the Wall Street analyst community as well as retail investors.The question, of course, is what this means for Lululemon shares moving forward. Fortunately, this stock may have more than one route back to its heyday. Don't expect it to happen overnight, but between now and 2028, shares could trade for much higher prices than they do today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!