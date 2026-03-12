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WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
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12.03.2026 13:28:00
Where Will Micron Stock Be by 2030?
The stock market can be volatile and unpredictable. That's why the most successful investors usually buy stocks with a long-term time horizon -- thinking about how a business will be doing five or even 10 years into the future instead of next week. This strategy helps smooth out the short-term noise and lets a company's real fundamentals shine through. For Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), the near term is great. The memory specialist is riding a wave of huge demand for its chips as tech giants rush to build generative AI data centers. That said, the future will depend on Micron's ability to translate a temporary windfall into lasting shareholder value. Let's dig deeper to see where the stock could be by 2030.Over the last few years, the generative AI boom has borne some striking resemblances to the California gold rush in the mid-19th century. Back then, vendors who sold enabling infrastructure like pickaxes, shovels, and jeans ended up making more consistent profits than the miners who actually panned for gold. A similar situation is playing out today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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