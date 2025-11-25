:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
25.11.2025 02:00:00
Where Will Micron Stock Be in 3 Years?
The 47-year-old computer memory giant Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) isn't typically the place to look for explosive growth and volatility in the technology industry. But generative artificial intelligence (AI) changes everything. Hype surrounding the new opportunity has sent the company's shares up by 141% year to date and down 10% since last week, as investors rush to take profits from a sectorwide boom many feel has gone too far, too fast. Let's explore what the next three years might have in store for the stock.Leading artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia released its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 19. As usual, results were a slam-dunk success, with revenue jumping 62% year over year to a record of $57 billion because of demand for its cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs) used for running and training AI algorithms. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
