:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.12.2025 15:45:00
Where Will Nextpower Be in 5 Years?
Nextpower (NASDAQ: NXT), formerly known as Nextracker, excels at its core mission. However, management has plans to grow beyond its original product focus. Over the next five years, investors will see how effectively the company executes its ambitious growth plan. Here's what you need to know.Nextpower's previous name was an appropriate one, as the company's initial focus was selling technology that allowed solar panels to track the Sun's movements. This is desirable because it helps to improve the amount of power that a solar panel can generate. Right now, tracking products are expected to make up around 87% of the company's projected $3.4 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
