Where Will Novavax Be in 1 Year?

What a difference a few months make. Vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year poorly, continuing with the issues it has encountered since mid-2021.Those headwinds included the difficulties it faced in launching its COVID vaccine in the U.S. and the significant slowdown in demand for these products, leading to a decline in revenue and earnings for the biotech.However, several developments have jolted Novavax 's stock since January. The company's shares are up by just under 200% this year. Can it keep up that momentum through the next 12 months? Let's find out.