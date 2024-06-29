|
29.06.2024 14:55:00
Where Will Novavax Be in 1 Year?
What a difference a few months make. Vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year poorly, continuing with the issues it has encountered since mid-2021.Those headwinds included the difficulties it faced in launching its COVID vaccine in the U.S. and the significant slowdown in demand for these products, leading to a decline in revenue and earnings for the biotech.However, several developments have jolted Novavax's stock since January. The company's shares are up by just under 200% this year. Can it keep up that momentum through the next 12 months? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
