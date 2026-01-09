:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
09.01.2026 05:00:00
Where Will Nvidia Be in 1 Year?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most intriguing companies in the market. It has delivered three straight years of market-crushing growth, which has propelled it to become the world's largest company. There's some skepticism about where Nvidia is headed over the next year, but I think it's going to be an overall positive year for Nvidia.Multiple factors are adding to expectations that Nvidia will be a dominant stock in 2026, and I think the stock will be much higher by the end of the year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
