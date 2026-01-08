NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

09.01.2026 00:24:00

Where Will Nvidia Be in 3 Years?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the market's best-performing stocks over the past three years. At the end of 2022, it traded at (a split-adjusted price of) $14.61, and it closed 2025 at $186.50. That's a nearly 1,200% gain in just three years. It seems impossible for the stock to repeat that type of performance over the next three years, but let's examine where it could be headed and whether it's still a buy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
