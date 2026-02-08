:be Aktie
Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been, without a doubt, the market-leading stock since 2023. While you can come up with other examples of stocks that have outperformed Nvidia since 2023 (its stock is up over 1,200% since then), Nvidia's rise has led it to become the world's largest company. However, the past is the past. While Nvidia's past has led it to become the go-to computing unit option for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, it still must maintain that level in the future. Furthermore, AI hyperscalers must continue to have an appetite to expand, as Nvidia's success is predicated on AI computing expansion.So, where will Nvidia be in five years? Let's take a look at some projections and see just how big this company can get.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
