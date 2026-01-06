:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

06.01.2026 15:42:00

Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the gift that keeps on giving for investors. The stock's price tripled in 2023 and doubled in 2024, and added another market-beating 40% gain in 2025.Despite that impressive bull run, the stock enters 2026 trading at just 25 times this year's consensus earnings estimate, and 46 times trailing earnings. While there are risks to watch, this valuation also sets up the prospect of another year of substantial gains for shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
