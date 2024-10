Where Will Nvidia Stock Be In 3 Years?

The extent of Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) growth over the last three years came as a surprise to most investors. The stock spent most of 2022 selling off along with its tech peers. However, the company once known best for gaming and graphics processing units (GPUs) experienced an unprecedented surge amid the spike in demand for its leading artificial intelligence (AI) chips.Even when including the 2022 pullback, Nvidia stock rose by around 560% over the last three years. Given that massive gain, the question now may be what will happen to the semiconductor stock over the next three years.Admittedly, it is often hard to imagine where a company can go next when it has climbed to the pinnacle of its industry like Nvidia has. For all the talk of AI accelerators from AMD, Qualcomm, and others, Nvidia is the dominant company, and competitor alternatives are unlikely to catch up to it anytime soon.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool