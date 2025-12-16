:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.12.2025 03:30:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?
Projecting where a stock will be in five years is no easy task.Five years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic was just ramping up, and there were many questions about what the future would hold. Since then, that crisis has been resolved, and an artificial intelligence (AI) arms race has erupted. Few could have predicted the series of events that got us to today, and projecting them five years in advance isn't going to be any easier.However, long-term investors are required to do this. Because we're not investing in stocks for a quarter or two at a time, we have to look at long-term trends to understand where a stock may be heading. With Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) being the largest company in the world, predicting where it's going over the next five years is an important task for two groups of investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!