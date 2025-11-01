:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.11.2025 18:50:00
Where Will Oklo Be in 5 Years?
Nuclear power is making a comeback, and Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is one upstart company that has investors buzzing. Over the past 18 months, Oklo's stock has skyrocketed as investors have become more optimistic about the future of nuclear energy.While Oklo is a promising player in the nuclear sector, it's still in its very early stages and has its work cut out for it. The company has yet to launch a commercial product, but is taking steps toward commercial operations. If you're considering a position in the nuclear start-up, here's what you have to look forward to over the next five years.Oklo is a next-generation nuclear energy company focused on developing advanced fission power plants known as Aurora powerhouses. These reactors are designed for safety. They also plan to run on recycled fuel, and the Aurora powerhouse is designed to operate for over 10 years before refueling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
