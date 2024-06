Where Will Oracle Stock Be in 1 Year?

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) have underperformed the broader market in the past year with gains of just 13%, which is lower than the 25% jump the S&P 500 index has recorded over the same period. However, there is a solid chance that the company, which is known for its database software, could shrug off this underperformance and deliver market-beating returns over the next year.After all, Oracle is turning out to be a key player in the cloud computing market now thanks to the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. This became evident from the company's latest results for its fiscal 2024's fourth quarter (ended May 31), which show its growing influence in the cloud AI space.Let's take a look at Oracle 's quarterly numbers and see why this tech stock could turn out to be a solid investment over the next year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel