Where Will Palantir Stock Be In 1 Year?

At this time last year, the stock price for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was under $15 per share. As of mid-morning on Oct. 9, shares of Palantir were hovering around $43 -- nearly triple where they were just one year ago.Over the last year, Palantir 's software suite has garnered much attention as sophisticated data analytics platforms become a critical part of artificial intelligence (AI) roadmaps. But with shares of Palantir continuing to rise, investors need to start wondering how much longer the music is going to be playing.Below, I'll cover a number of catalysts that could spur even further growth for Palantir while also calling out some risks the company faces.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool