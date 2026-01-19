:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
Where Will Polkadot Be in 1 Year?
I was bullish on Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) in 2025. In March, I highlighted the powerful JAM architecture and pending exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches as important catalysts for rising Polkadot prices.Ten months later, my thesis hasn't played out yet. The technical improvements and community activity are on track, but coin prices keep falling anyway. And the ETFs are still stuck in an administrative morass. As of this writing on Jan. 18, 2026, Polkadot is down 68% over the last year.So let's take a fresh look at Polkadot's prospects in 2026 and beyond. Can the official cryptocurrency of the web3 Foundation still stage a comeback?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
