:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.01.2026 20:05:00
Where Will Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Be in 1 Year?
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), a developer of quantum computing chips and systems, has taken its investors on a wild ride since it went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on March 2, 2022. Its stock opened at $9.75 on that first day, sank to a record low of $0.38 on May 3, 2023, but soared to a record high of $56.34 on Oct. 15, 2025.Today, Rigetti's stock trades at about $22. Like many other SPAC-backed quantum stocks, it was a polarizing investment. The bulls praised its new chips, systems, and bundling strategies, but the bears claimed it faced too much competition and its stock was overvalued. Let's see which thesis makes more sense, and where its stock might be headed over the next 12 months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
