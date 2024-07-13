|
13.07.2024 16:53:00
Where Will Roku Stock Be in 1 Year?
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have been incredibly disappointing for investors over the past few years. After capturing attention and soaring early in the pandemic, it has landed with a loud thump and remains 86% off its highs.At the current price, is Roku a bargain? Let's see where it could be next year and whether or not it's worth your investing dollars right now.Roku has carved out a niche as the top streaming operating system in the U.S. and a major player in ad-supported streaming, even up against the likes of Amazon, Netflix, and Disney. It consistently reports strong growth in sales and other measures of its business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!