Where Will Roku Stock Be in 3 Years?

Media-streaming technology expert Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was a market darling a few years ago. The lockdowns of the early coronavirus pandemic created a perfect environment for digital streaming services, and the leading provider of viewing platforms was another slam-dunk winner at the time.I agree that Roku's stock soared to unsustainably high levels in back then, reaching $480 per share in the summer of 2021. Share prices are down 86% from that peak, including a 30% drop in 2024 alone.Where will Roku go from here? Is it a stunted has-been or an undervalued growth story?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool