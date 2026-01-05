Sirius Corporation Aktie

Sirius Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: AU0000SIUAI7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 01:00:00

Where Will Sirius XM Holdings Be in 1 Year?

Warren Buffett just retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), stepping away from his role as perhaps the greatest investor of all time.Yet, one of Berkshire's longer-term stock holdings, Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI), has been an underperformer. The stock was most likely purchased by one of Buffett's two investing lieutenants, likely Ted Wechsler.Sirius XM is now Berkshire's 13th-largest stock holding. Although the stock has declined significantly since Berkshire initially purchased shares through the Liberty tracking stocks in 2016, Berkshire continues to hold shares and actually just added to its stake, with a 4.2% increase to the position in the third quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sirius Corporation Ltd 2011-7.12.11 Issue 11mehr Nachrichten