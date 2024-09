Where Will Sirius XM Stock Be in 5 Years?

With shares down around 60% over the last five years, Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) has battered its long-term investors. And it's no surprise management turned to a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to keep its shares from getting too cheap. But while the split takes Sirius out of penny stock territory, it doesn't resolve the challenges that put it there in the first place. Let's dig deeper to see what the next five years could bring. Formed by the 2008 merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, Sirus XM demonstrates the fascinating nuances of American antitrust law. At face value, the combined company is a monopoly. Still, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the merger, accepting that the deal wouldn't hurt consumers because of the growing abundance of choices in the audio entertainment space.In hindsight, the FCC's decision was spot on. Sirius XM is the only satellite radio provider available in the U.S. But it isn't able to price gouge consumers because of stiff competition from terrestrial radio stations and relatively new rivals like Apple Car Play, which allows users to connect their smartphones (full of music and podcast libraries) to their cars.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool