Where Will Tellurian Be in 5 Years?

If you are looking at Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL), you have to pay very close attention to the energy sector specialist's construction plans. That's because its only real asset is the Driftwood liquified natural gas (LNG) export terminal. Well, it will be the only real asset once it is built and processing LNG in 2028. Which means that the next four to five years are going to be all about execution.According to Tellurian , LNG demand is expected to grow by more than 50% by 2035. That's a huge number, but the real problem is that global production isn't projected to keep up.The shortfall is expected to be fairly large, but the really important aspect is that the U.S. is the largest exporter of LNG in the world. Tellurian is betting that the country ends up being a key player when it comes to solving the LNG production shortfall.