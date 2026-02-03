:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
03.02.2026 13:30:00
Where Will Tesla Be in 1 Year?
Where will Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) be a year from now? That's a $20 billion question, as management expects to spend more than that on capital investment in 2026 in its attempt to position the company for long-term growth. That figure also signals a fundamental shift in how investors should think about the stock. To put the capital spending into context, here's a look at Tesla's capital expenditures over the past decade. The ramp up to $20 billion marks a massive shift in spending and will result in significant cash burn, as Tesla's operating cash generation is highly unlikely to cover its capital spending in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
