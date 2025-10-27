:be Aktie
Where Will the Cryptocurrency XRP Be in 10 Years?
Driven by hopes that regulatory clarity will finally unlock mass banking adoption, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has exploded this year, surging more than 370% since last October. But despite this incredible performance, a decade from now, I think XRP will be worth far less than investors hope.The bull thesis has always hinged on the premise that as banks adopt the technology and products of Ripple (the company behind XRP), demand will soar and XRP's price will follow. The problem is that banks don't really need XRP to use Ripple's services.RippleNet, Ripple's flagship product, delivers speed and cost savings without requiring banks to touch XRP at all. They can stick with traditional currencies and still reap the benefits. While Ripple's ODL product does use XRP as a bridge asset for cross-border transactions, it remains comparatively niche -- adopted mainly by smaller institutions where liquidity really matters, not the major banks that would move the needle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
