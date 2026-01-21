:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.01.2026 20:15:00
Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 1 Year?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is one of the most important companies in the world, as it is the largest semiconductor foundry. Many of the devices and services we use today wouldn't be possible without TSMC. The chips it manufactures power smartphones, computers, data centers, cars, factories, and more.Not surprisingly, TSMC has been clocking impressive revenue and earnings growth, driven by the secular growth of the global semiconductor market. As a result, TSMC stock has delivered impressive returns of 62% to investors over the past year. The good news is that this semiconductor company is on track to clock solid growth once again in 2026.Let's look at the factors driving Taiwan Semiconductor's growth in 2026 and check out where the stock could be after a year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
