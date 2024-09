Where Will United Parcel Service Stock Be in 3 Years?

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), one of the world's largest shipping couriers, is often considered a stable blue chip stock for conservative investors. It went public in 1999, in the biggest initial public offering of the 20th century, joined the S&P 500 in 2002, and has raised its dividends annually for 15 consecutive years.But over the past three years, the stock lost more than a third of its value as it struggled with stiff competition from FedEx (NYSE: FDX), protracted labor negotiations, and macro headwinds that curbed shipping volumes across multiple industries. Let's see if UPS can recover from that slump and head higher again over the next three years.Image source: UPS.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool