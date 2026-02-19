:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
19.02.2026 17:30:00
Where Will UPS Be in 1 Year?
When we ask what United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) might look like in a year, the underlying question is really this: if I buy the stock now and sell it in a year, what price will I get? Let's see.If management's vision comes true, UPS will emerge from 2026 as a leaner, more productive company, having successfully engineered a "glide down" in less profitable Amazon deliveries while growing in more profitable targeted markets such as small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and healthcare.The company's productivity aims include investing in smart technology and increasing the percentage of U.S. delivery volumes passing through automated facilities from 66.5% at the end of 2025 to 68% by the end of 2026. This glide down should enable significant cost cuts. UPS closed 93 buildings in 2025 and deployed automation in 57 buildings, and management plans to close another 24 in the first half of 2026 while reducing 30,000 positions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
