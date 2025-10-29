:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.10.2025 12:31:00
Where Will UPS Be in 5 Years?
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has experienced its fair share of bad news in recent years. The package-delivery giant needed something positive to happen and got it this week with better-than-expected third-quarter results. This caused the company's shares to soar.Perhaps the rebound will gain momentum. But what does the future hold for UPS? In particular, where will the company be in five years?Will the challenges UPS currently faces be the same ones the company must deal with at the end of the decade? In some cases, yes. However, that isn't true across the board.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!