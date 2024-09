Where Will W.P. Carey Be in 1 Year?

It would be an understatement to suggest that W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) let investors down in 2024. But there was a good reason for the decision that most infuriated Wall Street. And the moves that W.P. Carey made as the year got underway have now set it up for a much brighter future. Here's what you need to know.By 2023, W.P. Carey had strung together 24 years' worth of annual dividend increases. That streak continued through a lot of major transitions. For example, W.P. Carey maintained its dividend through its conversion from a limited partnership to a real estate investment trust (REIT). It also managed to keep the streak alive as it exited the non-traded REIT space. Investors had come to see W.P. Carey as a reliable dividend grower.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool