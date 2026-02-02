:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.02.2026 10:00:00
Where Will XRP Be in 3 Years?
The past few years have been very good for cryptocurrency investors. Many coins have skyrocketed in value as buyers have had a generally optimistic view of the economy, and the stock market has been on a huge bull run. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has fared particularly well, rising 365% during the past three years.But there's been a momentum shift with XRP and other cryptocurrencies lately. Investors have begun pulling away from riskier investments, which has pushed down the price of the crypto and left many investors wondering where the coin might be headed during the next three years. I don't have a specific XRP price prediction, but I do think the next few years could be rough for the digital coin. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
