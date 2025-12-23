Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
23.12.2025 21:23:00
Which Tech Titan Will Win the Quantum Race (and Net You 100% Returns)?
Big tech's scramble to win the artificial intelligence (AI) race has taken some of the focus off quantum computing stocks and a potential upcoming boom. Last year, the Boston Consulting Group projected that quantum computing can create up to $850 billion of economic value by 2040. Tech giants have invested heavily in the space, with Google's Willow Chip being able to reduce errors exponentially.It's unknown when quantum computing will have mainstream applications, but if this technology is perfected, it will be able to perform complex calculations and solve major problems that current computing can't. Quantum computing could result in major drug discoveries, encrypted codes getting solved, and business optimizations.Quantum computing means new chips and data centers. AI chips and data centers that handle AI workloads are not suitable for a quantum computing boom. That means many of the AI winners could also turn into quantum computing winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!