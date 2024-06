Whirlpool Shares Up On Reports Of Potential Takeover By Bosch

(RTTNews) - German engineering group Robert Bosch mulls a potential acquisition of U.S. home appliances maker Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter. Following this, Whirlpool shares were rising more than 17 percent in pre-market on Wednesday at $102.68.

Bosch has been talking to potential advisers about the possibility of making an offer for Whirlpool, which has a market capitalisation of about $4.8 billion, the report said quoting one of the sources.

Whirlpool shares had closed at $87.03, down 5.21 percent on Tuesday. The stock has traded in the range of $84.18 - $160.62 in the last 1 year.