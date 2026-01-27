RH Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJTU / ISIN: US74967X1037
|
27.01.2026 18:59:32
Why 1 Fund Is Loading Up on RH Stock
On Jan. 27, 2026, Greatmark Investment Partners reported buying 16,560 shares of RH (NYSE:RH), an estimated $2.83 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 27, 2026, Greatmark Investment Partners increased its position in RH by 16,560 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the shares acquired, calculated using the quarterly average closing price, was $2.83 million. The value of the RH position at quarter-end increased by $1.02 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and price movements.The fund’s RH stake now represents 2.07% of reported AUM after this buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
