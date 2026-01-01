|
Why a $15 Million Bet on EPAM Looks Smart Amid a 12% One-Year Stock Decline
Chicago-based Wishbone Management initiated a new position in EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), buying 100,000 shares valued at $15.08 million, according to a November 13 SEC filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Wishbone Management disclosed a new stake in EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), acquiring 100,000 shares in the third quarter. The position, valued at $15.08 million as of the quarter end, marks the fund’s entry into the information technology services provider, though it's important to note the fund held just four positions.This new position represents 8.11% of Wishbone Management’s 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
