Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
|
16.12.2025 23:07:56
Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Swooned Today
Advance Auto Parts's (NYSE: AAP) stock failed to advance on Tuesday, as a downbeat new analyst note on the automotive goods retail industry dampened sentiment on the company. Investors hit the brakes on the stock, causing it to decline by more than 3% in that trading session. Well before market open that day, Wolfe Research downgraded its recommendation on the industry as a whole to market weight (hold, in other words) from its previous market overweight (buy). As Advance is a bellwether company in the sector, it took a notable hit to its share price. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!