Arqit Quantum Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CY5W / ISIN: KYG0567U1013
|
16.11.2025 19:15:00
Why Arqit Quantum Stock Plummeted This Week
Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ) stock sank over the last week of trading as investors moved out of speculative growth stocks. The quantum cryptography company's share price sank 18.9% across the stretch.Arqit announced the launch of a new software platform this week, but the debut wasn't enough to stop its share price from getting hit with a big pullback. Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns shaped trading for quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) companies, and this backdrop resulted in substantial sell-offs for the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
