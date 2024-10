Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Charged Higher on Thursday

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), also known as TSMC, charged as much as 13.4% higher on Thursday. As of 2:13 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 11.4%.Driving the semiconductor specialist higher were its quarterly financial results, which came in ahead of expectations.After the blistering share price rally that kicked off early last year, many stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) space have been taking a breather as investors take a step back to survey the landscape. Many are looking for clues about the state of the ongoing adoption of AI, and TSMC's results offer some clear indicators.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool