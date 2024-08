Why ASML Holdings Fell 11.8% in July

Shares of key semiconductor equipment supplier ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) fell 11.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.ASML makes extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines crucial to making cutting-edge semiconductors for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. So expectations were high heading into the month, with ASML up about 40% on the year heading into July.So when ASML delivered solid but not extraordinary results, investors felt perhaps a bit let down. Around the same time as its earnings report, July 17, geopolitical concerns also came to the fore.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool