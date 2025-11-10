AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
|
10.11.2025 11:20:00
Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Plummeted This Week
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock got hit with a substantial valuation contraction over the last week of trading. The company's share price ended the week down 13.8%. The stock had been off as much as 22.9% from its level at the end of the previous week's market close, but it wound up seeing a substantial recovery late in Friday's trading.The sell-off for AST stock happened amid a significant increase in bearish sentiment across the broader market. The S&P 500 declined 1.6% over the last week of trading, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.25
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.25
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)