Bio-Rad Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 865406 / ISIN: US0905722072
|
30.10.2025 22:17:00
Why Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Slipped by More Than 3% on Thursday
Healthcare diagnostics product supplier Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) notched twin beats in its just-released third quarter, but that wasn't enough for a choosy stock market. Investors sold out of the company's shares in the wake of that earnings report to leave it with an over 3% loss on Thursday. This was a steeper fall than the 0.9% decline of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Bio-Rad's Q3 saw the company book $653 million in revenue, which was very modestly (0.5%) higher on a year-over-year basis. Net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose at a slightly higher rate, advancing by 8% to just under $61 million. On a per-share basis, that non-GAAP (adjusted) bottom line figure was $2.26. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
