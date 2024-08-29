|
29.08.2024 20:16:02
Why Birkenstock Stock Got Knocked Down Today
Shares of shoe company Birkenstock (NYSE: BIRK) got knocked down on Thursday after the company reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2024. Most headlines say that the company missed estimates from analysts, but I think this is a weak explanation for what's happening today, as I'll explain.Regardless of the reason why, Birkenstock stock was still down a hefty 16% as of 1 p.m. ET.Birkenstock's Q3 ended on June 30, and management reported the numbers for that period this morning. And the numbers were right on target.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!