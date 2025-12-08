Bitfarms Aktie
WKN DE: A2PMY9 / ISIN: CA09173B1076
|
08.12.2025 15:35:56
Why Bitfarms Plunged 16% This Past Week
I have to admit, I didn't see this past week's move in Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) coming.In fact, I had just started to reconsider my core thesis around certain Bitcoin mining companies in this sector, with a recent piece on Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) highlighting its impressive earnings beat (which led to a 14% surge after these numbers were reported). This move suggested to me that many were starting to believe that perhaps all companies in the Bitcoin mining space could effectively transition toward a model in which their compute is effectively rented out to the highest bidder.That means that data centers, hyperscalers, and other compute-intensive industries looking to dominate their industries could look to Bitcoin miners and their impressive assortment of GPUs and overall compute as a lower-cost way to power their growth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bitfarms Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|Ausblick: Bitfarms stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.08.25
|Ausblick: Bitfarms stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)