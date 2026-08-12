Borr Drilling Aktie
WKN DE: A2DN58 / ISIN: BMG575071086
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12.08.2026 23:52:56
Why Borr Drilling Stock Withered on Wednesday
Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) stock couldn't quite surmount the hump of Hump Day. After market close on Tuesday, the offshore drilling specialist published a second-quarter earnings report that displeased investors. By the end of Wednesday's trading, Borr's shares had declined by almost 4%.Borr collected just over $232 million in revenue for the period, 13% down from the same quarter of 2025. It also flipped to a net loss, at over $241 million ($0.79 per share) from the year-ago profit of more than $35 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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