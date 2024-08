Why Cadence Design Systems Fell 13% in July

Shares of semiconductor design software maker Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) fell 13% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence .Cadence sells software and tools that help companies design semiconductors. So in the age of AI and with big cloud companies now investing in their own chip designs, Cadence's revenue has accelerated in recent years.Even though Cadence delivered solid second-quarter results during the month, investors turned nervous, perhaps looking for a bigger artificial intelligence (AI) payoff.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool