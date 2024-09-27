"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
27.09.2024 16:05:00

Why Chinese Stocks PDD Holdings, Baidu, and JD.com Rocketed Higher This Week

Shares of Chinese consumer stocks PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) rallied big this week, up 29.5%, 18.9%, and 33.1%, respectively, through Thursday trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Chinese stocks have been trading very cheaply as of late, as the country suffered from a barrage of headwinds, including a government clampdown on tech companies, a property bubble bursting, and weak consumer sentiment after the country's long "zero-COVID" lockdowns.But this week, the Chinese central bank unveiled a slew of new stimulus measures, while the Politburo also made forceful statements pointing toward continued stimulus of the Chinese economy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

