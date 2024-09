Why Chinese Stocks PDD Holdings, Baidu, and JD.com Rocketed Higher This Week

Shares of Chinese consumer stocks PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) rallied big this week, up 29.5%, 18.9%, and 33.1%, respectively, through Thursday trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Chinese stocks have been trading very cheaply as of late, as the country suffered from a barrage of headwinds, including a government clampdown on tech companies, a property bubble bursting, and weak consumer sentiment after the country's long "zero-COVID" lockdowns.But this week, the Chinese central bank unveiled a slew of new stimulus measures, while the Politburo also made forceful statements pointing toward continued stimulus of the Chinese economy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool