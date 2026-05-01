Clarivate Aktie
WKN DE: A3CR9K / ISIN: JE00BM91P354
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01.05.2026 18:12:39
Why Clarivate Stock Was Soaring This Week
Although Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) published its latest quarterly earnings report late in the week, it set the tone for the five-day stock trading stretch. The company's performance in the period was strong enough to propel its shares to a more than 18% increase week-to-date as of early Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Thursday morning, Clarivate divulged that its first quarter revenue was just under $586 million, for a slight (1%) decline year over year. Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) looked better for the information and analytics company, rising nearly 25% to over $119 million ($0.18 per share). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Clarivate PLC Conv Pref Registered Shs 2021-01.06.24
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