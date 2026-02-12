Critical Metals Aktie

Critical Metals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QD57 / ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 20:23:33

Why Critical Metals Stock Is Plummeting Today

After spending more than a month trading above $10 per share, Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) has returned to single-digit price territory. Shares were priced at $10.50 when the market opened today, but as of this writing, the stock is trading below $10 per share. Those concerned about today's dip may be even more alarmed by the fact that the company hasn't reported any negative news that could explain the stock's decline -- though there is an explanation.As of 1:42 p.m. ET, shares of Critical Metals are down 8.3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Critical Metals PLC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.