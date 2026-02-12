Critical Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD57 / ISIN: GB00BJVR6M63
|
12.02.2026 20:23:33
Why Critical Metals Stock Is Plummeting Today
After spending more than a month trading above $10 per share, Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) has returned to single-digit price territory. Shares were priced at $10.50 when the market opened today, but as of this writing, the stock is trading below $10 per share. Those concerned about today's dip may be even more alarmed by the fact that the company hasn't reported any negative news that could explain the stock's decline -- though there is an explanation.As of 1:42 p.m. ET, shares of Critical Metals are down 8.3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
