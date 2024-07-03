Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 16:09:00

Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped 22% Last Month

Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 22.2% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company kicked off the month by reporting strong quarterly earnngs, and shortly thereafter, it was announced that CrowdStrike would join the S&P 500.CrowdStrike reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter on June 4. In short, business is better than expected for the cybersecurity company. Its Q1 revenue of $921 million was up 33% year over year, ahead of analysts' expectations. Moreover, management modestly increased its full-year revenue guidance to $3.99 billion at the midpoint of the range.The company offers multiple cybersecurity products through its single cloud-based platform. And customers have consistently adopted more of its products over time. As is the case with many software businesses, this results in high-margin revenue growth. CrowdStrike's free-cash-flow growth has outpaced the top line in recent years too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

