Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
22.12.2025 16:58:59
Why D-Wave Quantum Computing Stock Popped Today
Shares of quantum computing company D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) soared 13.5% through 10:40 a.m. ET Monday. And why?This morning the company announced it will participate in CES 2026 on Jan. 7, 2026, presenting there "its award-winning annealing quantum computing technology, hybrid quantum-classical solvers, and real-world customer use cases." Vice president of quantum technology evangelism Murray Thom will also explain the "potential for synergy between quantum, AI and blockchain." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
