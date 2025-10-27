Daqo New Energy Aktie
Why Daqo New Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock is surging higher in Monday's trading. The company's share price was up 11.3% as of 1:30 p.m. ET. At the same point in the day's trading, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was up 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had risen 1.6%.Daqo published its unaudited third-quarter results before the market opened this morning, and the solar technologies specialist posted sales and earnings that topped the market's expectations. The company's American depositary shares (ADRs) are also getting a boost from news that the U.S. and China have established a preliminary framework on a trade deal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
